Ballito Checkers closed after employee tests positive for Covid-19

Juan Venter
Employees who had close contact with the infected employee have started self-quarantining for 14 days.

Checkers at the Ballito Junction Regional Mall has shut its doors following confirmation that an employee had tested positive for coronavirus.

The Shoprite Group confirmed that the health department and National Institute for Communicable Diseases had been informed and the was store closed immediately, reports North Coast Courier.

An employee-screening programme has been put in place and the store will be subject to thorough decontamination.

No more information on the patient was available.

