Mboweni predicts ‘deep recession’ for SA in 2020, with rapid rebound next year

He told journalists on Tuesday that Treasury was talking to international lenders for possible Covid-19 support loans, including discussions with the World Bank, New Development Bank and African Development Bank.

A facility of $60 million was being considered from the World Bank, though “no stone will be left unturned” regarding looking at all available options.

Mboweni discussed all the measures Treasury had implemented and still planned to introduce in order to mitigate the effect of the pandemic on the South African economy. He and his team would brief Cabinet on Wednesday on their proposals to revive the economy.

“A short while ago, the Monetary Policy Committee reduced interest rates by a further 100 basis points. Their flexibility, and willingness to act speedily is similar to the approach of many other central banks.

“Going into this healthcare crisis, the economy was already in recession. Without doubt, given what we know since February, Covid-19 will certainly further deepen the South African downturn woes.”

He said Treasury’s internal scenario planning had mapped out the economic impact of different lockdown scenarios, together with the consequent different paths for the fiscal deficit, for government borrowing and for the fiscal response.

“At this stage, our central scenario is for a deep recession in 2020, followed by a rapid upswing in economic growth. Critically, the path relies on an understanding of how the global economy will adjust.”

He said that “on the relatively optimistic side”, however, the Organisation of Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) had highlighted that economic growth in South Africa would shrink by less than other emerging markets, in part because South Africa was not a net oil exporter.