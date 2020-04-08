Nedbank pledges R12m towards Covid-19 relief efforts

In response to the current coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, Nedbank has pledged a R12-million donation in aid of hunger relief efforts, and to help mobilise, train and equip volunteers with the necessary information and hygiene products to drive awareness across the country.

This is part of Nedbank’s commitment to helping alleviate hunger and provide emergency relief to the most vulnerable South African communities during the pandemic. As such, provinces with the highest infection rate will be prioritised.

Nedbank Chief Executive Mike Brown said: “While healthcare services will be critical in responding to an increase in severe cases, we have recognised that good nutrition and hygiene will be equally vital to proactively reduce infections and assist in maintaining the health of those impacted.

“Given the unprecedented situation that we find ourselves in as a country, it is imperative that we act swiftly to support our communities in any way that we can, particularly those with limited access to food and markets,” he added.

The organisation will be making use of their access to detailed demographic data gathered through their national footprint and financial systems to identify which communities have the biggest need and where Nedbank can make the most impact. Rural communities and informal settlements will be included.

The bank will also be working with the department of health and each province will continue to work with local health departments to provide aid to vulnerable areas.

According to the statement, the project involves comprehensive risk communication and community engagement, including hygiene promotion, which includes correct handwashing and sanitising techniques, as well as information dissemination and awareness.

“Out of South Africa’s population of 59 million, over 22 million people live in underdeveloped rural areas and 3.6 million in informal urban settlements. As such, South Africa is particularly at risk of millions failing to access primary healthcare and the vital, yet costly essentials to maintain the hygiene practices necessary to slow the spread of the virus.”

