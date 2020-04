Northern Cape-based Kumba Iron Ore has defended itself for opening for operations during the current lockdown and the mining firm says it fully supports the government initiatives to prevent the spread of the Covid 19. Kumba, a subsidiary of Anglo American, said it had been permitted by the government to continue with their operations but on a limited basis. It opened its plant during the period at its Sishen Mine near Kathu because it had been granted approval by government to continue operations on a scaled-down basis. The miner said that the minister of minerals and energy’s pronouncement also allowed...

Northern Cape-based Kumba Iron Ore has defended itself for opening for operations during the current lockdown and the mining firm says it fully supports the government initiatives to prevent the spread of the Covid 19.

Kumba, a subsidiary of Anglo American, said it had been permitted by the government to continue with their operations but on a limited basis. It opened its plant during the period at its Sishen Mine near Kathu because it had been granted approval by government to continue operations on a scaled-down basis.

The miner said that the minister of minerals and energy’s pronouncement also allowed companies producing for export markets were considered for exemption on a case-by-case basis.

“In line with South African government requirements, Kumba has started to implement all appropriate measures across its operations, with a focus on de-densification and scaling down to a 50% level of the workforce.

It said the Kumba leadership teams were working on startup plans to ensure that operations restart in a safe and responsible manner with minimal interruption of supply to our customers.

“Kumba’s priority is the safety, health and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and host communities. We have conducted a health risk assessment and put measures and critical controls in place to curb the spread of the virus in our operations and our communities,” the firm said in a statement yesterday

The opencast miner was responding to The Citizen’s query after some concerned employees contacted the newspaper worried about being made to work during the lockdown. All non-essential services were prohibited from operating during the period as part of the lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa recently.

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi said it was a criminal offence to force employees to work during the lockdown and forcing workers to take annual or unpaid leave was also prohibited in terms of the lockdown conditions.

A Kumba statement said: “The DMRE granted us the exemption, allowing us to continue mining with a reduced workforce because Kumba places the safety and health of our employees first and follows best practice health and sanitation protocols.”

The mining firm, spokesperson, Sinah Pochana said it fully supported the proactive measures taken by the Government to curb the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa. It had put the safety, health and wellbeing of its employees, contractors and host communities as a priority.

“We are deeply aware of how much our communities depend on us and that we have an obligation to consider them in everything we do,” said Pochana.

“Kumba’s mines are opencast and mechanised so they can operate safely with the recommended social and physical distancing. Our mine staff are working with government to deliver vital public services such as water and health support to our municipalities and communities.

“Kumba fully supports the proactive measures government is taking to curb the spread of Covid-19 in South Africa. Our priority is the safety, health and wellbeing of our employees, contractors and host communities. We are deeply aware of how much our communities depend on us and that we have an obligation to consider them in everything we do,” the company said.

It gave an assurance that the staff who remained at home were given their full basic salaries for the 21 days and additional allowances were provided to those at work.

“While our operations deliver vital tax revenue for government, because we are by far the largest private employer in the Northern Cape province and supporter of local business, the towns depend to a very large degree on our operations continuing – even in reduced form.

“This pandemic is of great concern to all South Africans who fear for their physical and financial wellbeing. As Kumba we are committed to doing all we can in partnership with government, civil society and our local partners to cushion the impact of the pandemic on our community and our people.”

– ericn@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.