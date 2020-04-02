Western Cape’s lifting of lockdown ban on cigarette sales welcomed

The Western Cape’s decision to lift its ban on cigarette sales has been welcomed by Tax Justice SA (TJSA).

The decision, however, comes with conditions.

The province released a statement on Wednesday explaining the lift days after the National Disaster Act outlawed the sale amid the 21-day national lockdown.

“Central to our strategy to support businesses and the economy in the Western Cape is helping businesses understand and adapt to the lockdown regulations so that as many businesses as possible can continue to operate during this challenging time,” the provincial government said.

You will be allowed to buy a pack only if you include essential goods on your shopping list.

The city further clarified on businesses that were allowed to operate:

Grocery stores including large retail chains as well as smaller corner grocery stores, fruit and veg shops, butchers and convenience stores at filling stations.

Pet and veterinary stores are permitted to be open. They may ONLY sell animal food and animal medicines.

Health food shops that sell food, hygiene products and/or cleaning products are permitted to be open. If open, these stores may ONLY sell essential goods.

Cellphone shops are not allowed to be open. They would only be allowed to sell airtime, and this can be bought at any grocery store, spaza shop or online.

Money lending businesses are not permitted to be open.

Cigarettes may be sold during the lockdown, but only together with essential goods.

Businesses can deliver essential goods to people’s homes, but they can’t deliver hot meals or any non-essential goods to people’s homes.

TJSA welcomed the lifting of the lockdown ban on cigarettes sales as a vital step in the fight against illicit trade. TJSA founder Yusuf Abramjee called on other provinces to follow suit as this would also help curb the virus.

He said: “Banning tobacco sales encourages South Africa’s 11 million smokers to seek their cigarettes from illegal traders, fuelling the illicit economy and spreading the virus by increasing people’s movements.

“Before the lockdown, one in every three cigarettes sold in SA was illicit, costing us R8 billion in lost taxes every year. The lockdown ban has seen previously law-abiding citizens driven to the illicit market, where no tax is paid, and these tax-paying customers may be lost forever at a time when SARS needs every cent of tax it can raise.

“If the sole objective of the lockdown is to stop people moving around, that is defeated if people can’t buy cigarettes at stores they visit anyway for their essential goods.

“This will help to halt the spread of the virus and stifle illicit trade.”

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde)

