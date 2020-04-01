Oppenheimers donate a further R1bn to Covid-19 Solidarity Fund

The women of the Oppenheimer family have become the latest prominent South African business figures to make a significant contribution to the country’s fight against the coronavirus.

Fin24 reports that Mary Oppenheimer, the daughter of the late South African businessman and philanthropist Harry Oppenheimer, and her daughters (Victoria, Rebecca, Jessica and Rachel) will be donating R1 billion to the Solidarity Fund.

This is over and above the donation by her brother Nicky Oppenheimer’s South African Future Trust initiative.

“My daughters and I have thought long and hard about where we could make the greatest difference in this fight and have decided it is to support the humanitarian needs of everyone living in South Africa. So we think that it is the Solidarity Fund which is most aligned to our concerns about basic needs, food, medicine, general care and gender abuse,” said the family in a statement.

Mary and her daughters also thanked those who were providing essential services during this time and working at the frontlines.

The Solidarity Fund is a fund run by the private sector. It allows individuals and companies from across the globe to make tax-deductible donations to South Africa’s fight against the coronavirus.

It was announced last week by President Cyril Ramaphosa with an initial contribution of R150 million from government.

