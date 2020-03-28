Business News 28.3.2020 12:40 am

Moody’s sends SA’s rating to the junk yard

Citizen reporter
A sign for Moody's rating agency stands in front of the company headquarters in New York, September 18, 2012.

S&P and Fitch downgraded SA to junk in 2017 already.

South Africa’s sovereign credit rating has been downgraded to subinvestment grade, or junk status, by Moody’s – the last ratings agency to do so.

Moody’s cited in a statement the deterioration in SA’s fiscal strength and “structurally very weak growth” as reasons for lowering the rating to Ba1 from Baa3. The outlook remains negative, News24 reported.

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Carina Koen.)

