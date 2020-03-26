SAA acting CEO Zuks Ramasia to retire next month

South African Airways (SAA) acting CEO Zuks Ramasia has been granted her request to retire early by the board of directors.

Her last date of work will be 14 April.

Acting chairperson of the SAA board Thandeka Mgoduso said in a statement: “On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Zuks for her leadership, passionate commitment and selfless contribution during her illustrious 27 years at SAA. Her journey was truly an example of how a number of women are progressively moving up the ranks in previously male-dominated industries.

“We extend our sincerest gratitude to Zuks for her contribution at SAA and wish her success in her future endeavours.”

Ramasia started as a cabin crew member in 1992, before rising to the ranks of senior cabin crew member, then safety and emergency procedures trainer, before taking up her first management position at crew movement in 2000.

In December 2005, she was appointed as head of SAA’s Global Operations Control Centre (GOCC), a position she held for seven years before she was appointed as general manager for operations in 2012.

In June 2019, she was appointed acting CEO and was also appointed as chairperson of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa in October 2019.

The board will make an announcement in due course on an interim successor during the business rescue process.

