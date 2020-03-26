Pick n Pay Galleria now allows customers to WhatsApp grocery lists for delivery

Pick n Pay Galleria in Amanzimtoti, KwaZulu-Natal, has offered a new service to allow customers to WhatsApp their grocery lists to them and they will deliver the goods.

“If you live in Amanzimtoti and surrounds, we deliver to your door. Delivery costs R60. Free delivery for pensioners and orders over R500. We take debit/credit cards and cash for your convenience,” says the store.

It has urged customers to include product brands, size and quantity in their messages.

The store also extended trading hours on Wednesday and Thursday to allow customers to buy what they need before the lockdown.

This comes after an announcement all Pick n Pay supermarkets and hypermarkets would open an hour earlier every Wednesday to allow elderly customers to shop.

Stores open exclusively for customers over the age of 65 from 7am to 8am. A valid ID should be presented on entrance to the store.

Pick n Pay’s retail executive for marketing, John Bradshaw, said: “A special shopping hour for pensioners was a great suggestion by our online community and we very quickly worked with our stores to make this a reality.

“All our actions are focused on supporting the wellbeing of our customers. We know that the coronavirus is more of a threat to older people, and it is thus especially important that our older customers limit the number of times they are in busy spaces as much as possible. This dedicated shopping hour for our elderly customers will give them exclusive use of the store.”

