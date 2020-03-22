Telkom pledges R15m to bolster the battle against Covid-19

Telkom on Sunday pledged R15 million to bolster South Africa’s primary healthcare efforts in the battle against Covid-19.

Making the announcement, Telkom Group chief executive Sipho Maseko said the funds would be used to support healthcare workers who were at the frontline of the battle against the spread of Covid-19 particularly in South Africa’s most vulnerable communities.

“We believe it is up to each one of us to do what we can to flatten the curve and reduce the possible impact of this virus particularly for those who rely on the public health system,” said Maseko.

The much-needed donation was part of Telkom’s multi-pronged approach to support South Africa’s efforts to contain the spread of the disease and its effects. Others included the zero-rating of data costs in accessing learning material for universities and public schools to enable learning and teaching to continue.

“Our business continuity and emergency response measures are in place to support increased demand for broadband bandwidth and voice calls across both fixed and mobile network,” said Maseko.

Telkom invited other South African corporations and members of the public to contribute to strengthening the public health system.

Members of the public could dial the following premium-rated short codes from any network to make their donations:

36757 – R5 donation

38771 – R10 donation

40773 – R20 donation

“Telkom challenges all South Africans to contribute. It’s time for us to come together and work in solidarity and community,” Maseko said.

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

