Report businesses that are price-gouging during Covid-19 – Consumer Goods Council

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa has called on consumers to report businesses to the Competition Commission if they are charging unreasonably high prices during this time of anxiety.

This comes after consumers were seen in viral videos on social medic panic buying at stores across the country due to Covid-19 after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national disaster on Sunday.

Ramaphosa restricted travel to countries where the virus is prevalent and also banned public gatherings of more than 100 people.

As of Tuesday morning, South Africa had more than 60 confirmed and verified cases of Covid-19, with more cases suspected but yet to be verified.

Limpopo also reported its first case of Covid-19 in the process.

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, there were two cases of local transmission under investigation.

Individuals with existing medical conditions such as chronic lung disease and immune suppression are more vulnerable and may experience severe symptoms if infected by the virus.

The overall fatality rate is estimated to be 1%-3%.

Video Courtsey of SABC News:

