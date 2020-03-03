 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
Budget 2020 3.3.2020 01:36 pm

Sars boss happy to be taking less of your money

Kaunda Selisho
PREMIUM!
Sars boss happy to be taking less of your money

South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter during a press briefing held at SARS offices in Pretoria, 12 November 2019. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Edward Kieswetter was surprisingly upbeat about the lack of increased personal taxes announced in last week’s budget. Here’s why.

Despite being the country’s tax boss, responsible for overseeing the collection of your hard-earned money on behalf of the government, Edward Kieswetter was surprisingly upbeat about the lack of increased personal taxes announced in last week’s budget. Here’s why. To the average person, a budget speech in which the finance minister announces no major tax increases coupled with personal income tax relief seems like something the commissioner of a country’s tax collection service wouldn’t be so keen to see, but in the case of Edward Kieswetter, the impact of said tax relief is seen as a good thing. Speaking on...
Related Stories
Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors reports Nova Property Group to Sars, CIPC 24.2.2020
Low-hanging fruit for Sars to harvest 21.2.2020
Taxing punishment: Brothers get long jail terms for defrauding Sars of R1.5m 19.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.