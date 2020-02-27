Business News 27.2.2020 10:38 am

Imports worth R100m could be hit by coronavirus, warns Shoprite – report

Citizen reporter
Shoprite stands to lose the income due to imports of their winter products from the region.

Turnover of R100 million is at stake due to product orders from China being disrupted by the coronavirus.

Business Insider reports that the Shoprite stands to lose the income due to imports of their winter products from the region.

Imports have been disrupted due to measures associated with attempts to control the Covid-19 virus. Factories were initially ordered closed but since they have been allowed to re-open, some have found themselves understaffed as many opted to stay home.

An unnamed spokesperson told the publication that while the company is not foreseeing a “material impact on its operations, mainly shipments with winter products such as heaters and electric blankets are affected”.

The company is monitoring the situation for the outcome and keeping in contact with factories for updates.

They have also put contingency plans in place should the imports be permanently affected. Among these plans are looking for the supply of products in areas such as Bangladesh, Ukraine and India.

