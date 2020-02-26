 
 
Business News 26.2.2020

Public have lost confidence in Sars, SA Citizen Surveys reveals

Gcina Ntsaluba


Picture: Moneyweb

During the 2018/19 financial year, Sars collected an amount of R1,287.6 billion, against the 2019 budget estimate of R1,302.2 billion.

While the country waits with bated breath to hear whether Finance Minister Tito Mboweni decides to increase taxes when he delivers the 2020 Budget Speech today, the general public seems to have lost confidence in the South African Revenue Service (Sars) based on the latest survey by Citizen Surveys. According to the survey, trust in Sars was at its highest point (62%) in the first quarter of 2018 when President Cyril Ramaphosa took office and committed to bringing the perpetrators of state capture to book. However, by the third quarter of 2018, it had dropped to 54% arguably because of...
