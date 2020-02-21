Trump says SA is ‘rich’. He has a point

US President Donald Trump unleashed a flurry of criticism when he remarked that a lot of countries categorise themselves as developing countries “to avoid World Trade Organisation [WTO] rules to get special treatment”.

He clearly explained his trade policy to the world within the maximum number of characters that Twitter allows: “The WTO is BROKEN when the world’s RICHEST COUNTRIES claim to be developing countries to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment. NO more!!! Today I directed the US Trade Representative to take action so that countries stop CHEATING the system at the expense of the USA!”

That was some six months ago and last week America announced the outcome of a review of its list of countries that enjoy preferential trade terms. It said the previous list, dating from 1998, was obsolete.

The US trade department removed 25 countries from the list of least-developed countries, mentioning that investigations, whether nations are harming US industries with unfairly subsidised imports, are unnecessary.

Not surprisingly, China tops the list of countries Trump accuses of benefiting unfairly from trade terms designed to help poor countries.

He took to Twitter again last week to ensure that the world takes notice of the changes. “China is viewed as a developing nation. India is viewed as a developing nation. We’re not viewed as a developing nation. As far as I am concerned we are a developing nation too,” said Trump.

Trump is probably right. China established itself as the manufacturing and trade behemoth of the globe decades ago – all the while receiving criticism of its manufacturing processes ranging from environmental damage, unfair labour practices and low regard for human rights to shoddy safety concerns for workers and customers alike. Overall, its system of manufacturing and trade is skewed in its own favour by the blatant manipulation of its exchange rate.

What the figures say

Figures from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bear out Trump’s arguments that China, at least, should not be allowed to demand preferential trade terms. In economic terms, China is second only to the US measured by its total gross domestic product (GDP) if one accepts that GDP figures and their variants are suitable measurements for wealth.

Read: Is GDP still a good measure of economies?

The IMF calculated China’s nominal GDP for 2019 at $14.1 trillion ($14 100 billion) compared to America’s $21.4 trillion. It estimates total world GDP at just above $82 trillion, meaning that China produced around 17% of the world’s good and services last year.

Basic economics teaches us that nobody will produce something that they can’t sell, and that production thus equals income. China, with an income of $14.2 trillion is indeed one of the world’s richest countries.

Trump also specifically mentioned India. The IMF ranking puts India in fifth place with a GDP of $2.9 trillion, just behind Germany and ahead of the UK, France and Italy.

Countries ranked by nominal GDP

Rank Country Nominal GDP ($bn) World GDP 87 265 1 United States 21 439 2 China 14 140* 3 Japan 5 154 4 Germany 3 863 5 India 2 936 6 United Kingdom 2 744 7 France 2 707 8 Italy 1 989 9 Brazil 1 847 10 Canada 1 731 11 Russia 1 638 12 South Korea 1 630 13 Spain 1 398 14 Australia 1 376 15 Mexico 1 274 16 Indonesia 1 112 17 Netherlands 902 18 Saudi Arabia 779 19 Turkey 744 20 Switzerland 715 – Taiwan 586 21 Poland 566 22 Thailand 529 23 Sweden 529 24 Belgium 518 25 Iran 459 26 Austria 448 27 Nigeria 447 28 Argentina 445 29 Norway 418 30 United Arab Emirates 406 31 Israel 388 32 Ireland 385 – Hong Kong 373 33 Malaysia 365 34 Singapore 363 35 South Africa 359 36 Philippines 357 37 Denmark 347 38 Colombia 328 39 Bangladesh 317 40 Egypt 302 41 Chile 294 42 Pakistan 284 43 Finland 270 44 Vietnam 262 45 Czech Republic 247 46 Romania 244 47 Portugal 236 48 Peru 229 49 Iraq 224 50 Greece 214 51 New Zealand 205 52 Qatar 192 53 Algeria 173 54 Hungary 170 55 Kazakhstan 170 56 Ukraine 150 57 Kuwait 138 58 Morocco 119 59 Ecuador 108 60 Slovakia 107 – Puerto Rico 100 61 Kenya 98.6 62 Angola 91.5 63 Ethiopia 91.2 64 Dominican Republic 89.5 65 Sri Lanka 86.6 66 Guatemala 81.3 67 Oman 76.6 68 Venezuela 70.1 69 Luxembourg 69.5 70 Panama 68.5 71 Ghana 67.1 72 Bulgaria 66.3 73 Myanmar 66.0 74 Tanzania 62.2 75 Belarus 62.6 76 Costa Rica 61.0 77 Croatia 60.7 78 Uzbekistan 60.5 80 Uruguay 59.9 81 Lebanon 58.6 – Macau 55.1 82 Slovenia 54.2 83 Lithuania 53.6 84 Serbia 51.5 85 DRC 49.0 86 Azerbaijan 47.2 87 Turkmenistan 46.7 88 Côte d’Ivoire 44.4 89 Jordan 44.2 90 Bolivia 42.4 91 Paraguay 40.7 92 Tunisia 38.7 93 Cameroon 38.6 94 Bahrain 38.2 95 Latvia 35.0 96 Libya 33.0 97 Estonia 31.0 98 Sudan 30.9 99 Uganda 30.7 100 Yemen 29.9 101 Nepal 29.8 102 El Salvador 26.9 103 Cambodia 26.7 104 Honduras 24.4 105 Cyprus 24.3 106 Zambia 23.9 107 Senegal 23.9 108 Iceland 23.9 109 Papua New Guinea 23.6 110 Trinidad and Tobago 22.6 111 Bosnia and Herzegovina 20.1 112 Laos 19.1 113 Afghanistan 18.7 114 Botswana 18.7 115 Mali 17.6 117 Gabon 16.9 116 Georgia 15.9 118 Jamaica 15.7 119 Albania 15.4 120 Mozambique 15.1 121 Malta 14.9 122 Burkina Faso 14.6 123 Mauritius 14.4 124 Benin 14.4 125 Namibia 14.4 126 Mongolia 13.6 127 Armenia 13.4 128 Guinea 13.4 129 Zimbabwe 12.8 130 North Macedonia 12.7 131 Bahamas. The 12.7 132 Madagascar 12.6 133 Nicaragua 12.5 134 Brunei 12.5 135 Equatorial Guinea 12.1 136 Moldova 11.7 137 Congo. Republic of the 11.6 138 Chad 11.0 139 Rwanda 10.2 140 Niger 9.44 141 Haiti 8.82 142 Kyrgyzstan 8.26 143 Tajikistan 8.15 – Kosovo 8.00 144 Malawi 7.52 145 Maldives 5.79 146 Togo 5.50 147 Mauritania 5.65 148 Montenegro 5.42 149 Fiji 5.71 150 Barbados 5.19 151 Somalia 4.96 152 Eswatini 4.66 153 Sierra Leone 4.23 154 Guyana 4.12 155 Suriname 3.77 156 South Sudan 3.68 157 Burundi 3.57 158 Liberia 3.22 159 Djibouti 3.17 160 Timor-Leste 2.94 – Aruba 2.90 161 Bhutan 2.84 162 Lesotho 2.74 163 Central African Republic 2.32 164 Eritrea 2.11 165 Belize 2.00 166 St Lucia 1.99 167 Gambia 1.77 168 Antigua and Barbuda 1.69 169 Seychelles 1.64 170 San Marino 1.59 171 Solomon Islands 1.44 172 Grenada 1.24 173 Comoros 1.18 174 St Kitts and Nevis 1.03 175 Vanuatu 0.95 176 Samoa 0.91 177 St Vincent and the Grenadines 0.86 178 Dominica 0.59 179 Tonga 0.49 180 São Tomé and Príncipe 0.43 181 Micronesia 0.38 182 Palau 0.29 183 Marshall Islands 0.22 184 Kiribati 0.18 185 Tuvalu 0.04

Source: IMF data as published by Wikipedia

* Figures exclude Taiwan and the special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

It made local headlines last week that the US – if not Trump personally – suddenly decided that SA is a rich country.

According to GDP figures, SA is not a “poor” country. It is ranked number 35 on the list of 185 countries. We are in the top 25% in the world in terms of nominal GDP.

‘One or the other’ inadequate

The effective reclassification of the 25 countries from developing countries to developed countries for purposes of trade concessions shows that classifying countries as either one or the other is totally inadequate.

Where would one draw the line between rich and poor on the above list of GDP figures? Drawing the line in the middle of the list would assume that all the countries listed to number 92 are rich and those from 93 to 185 are poor.

Tunisia is at 92 with a nominal GDP of $38.7 billion and Cameroon is at 93 with a GDP of $38.6 billion. That the figure of around $39 billion is equal to less than 0.2% of the GDP of the US clearly shows that it is simplistic to put the distinction between developing and developed countries in the middle of the list.

Putting it at the average number instead of the mean also yields a nonsensical answer.

That would result in only 24 countries in the world being classified as rich, with Belgium being regarded as the poorest of the rich with a GDP of $517 billion. Austria, Norway and the United Arab Emirates would then be considered poor.

However, the IMF mentions that comparing nominal GDP doesn’t take into account differences in the standard of living from country to country. One of the big shortcomings when using nominal GDP as a yardstick is that figures can change significantly from year to year due to changes in exchange rates.

Adapting raw GDP figures to reflect the purchasing power of a country’s currency and comparing purchasing power parity GDP figures (PPP GDP) tries to solve the problem of different currencies and variations in the cost of living between countries.

This ranking puts China way ahead of the US and moves India up to the third spot. but it still does not change the problem of where to draw the line between poor and rich.

Countries ranked highest by purchasing power parity GDP

Rank Country PPP GDP ($bn) 1 China 27 309 2 United States 21 439 3 India 11 326 4 Japan 5 747 5 Germany 4 444 6 Russia 4 349 7 Indonesia 3 737 8 Brazil 3 456 9 United Kingdom 3 131 10 France 3 061 11 Mexico 2 628 12 Italy 2 443 13 Turkey 2 347 14 South Korea 2 320 15 Spain 1 941 16 Canada 1 900 17 Saudi Arabia 1 899 18 Iran 1 471 19 Egypt 1 391 20 Thailand 1 383 21 Australia 1 365 – Taiwan 1 300 22 Poland 1 287 23 Nigeria 1 217 24 Pakistan 1 202 25 Malaysia 1 079 26 Philippines 1 026 27 Netherlands 1 005 28 Argentina 904 29 Bangladesh 838 30 South Africa 809

Source: IMF data as published by Wikipedia

The list of the 30 richest countries based on PPP GDP still includes SA (number 30), as well as Brazil, Thailand and South Korea – which were all taken off the US list for special trade deals, along with China and India.

Read: Why Korea has first-world economy and developing-market currency

It is interesting (and clever) for Trump to refer to different countries and nations in his arguments and not to people. The richest countries are not necessarily home to the richest people, as analysis of GDP per capita shows.

Well-to-do countries with relatively small populations head the list when ranked by GDP per capita. Tiny Luxembourg is number one with a per capita GDP of $113 196, followed by Switzerland ($83 716) and Norway ($77 975). The US drops to number 7 with an average of $65 111, far behind Luxembourg. Their huge populations push China to number 65, Brazil to 72 and India to 139.

Once again, where should one draw the line between rich and poor? The mid-point is between SA with $6 100 and North Macedonia with $6 096. This line would rate SA citizens as rich, despite our average annual GDP per capita being less than 10% of that of our US counterparts

The world average of $11 355 indicates that there are only 60 countries on the list of 186 where per capita income is above average. India’s citizens are suddenly poor, with a per capita GDP of only $2 171.

Selection of countries ranked by GDP per capita

Rank Country GDP per capita 1 Luxembourg 113 196 2 Switzerland 83 716 3 Norway 77 975 4 Ireland 77 771 5 Qatar 69 687 6 Iceland 67 037 7 United States 65 111 8 Singapore 63 987 9 Denmark 59 795 10 Australia 53 825 11 Netherlands 52 367 12 Sweden 51 241 13 Austria 50 022 – Hong Kong 49 334 14 Finland 48 868 15 San Marino 47 279 16 Germany 46 563 17 Canada 46 212 18 Belgium 45 175 19 Israel 42 823 20 France 41 760 21 United Kingdom 41 030 22 Japan 40 846 23 New Zealand 40 634 24 United Arab Emirates 37 749 25 The Bahamas 33 261 26 Italy 32 946 27 South Korea 31 430 28 Malta 30 650 29 Spain 29 961 30 Kuwait 29 266 31 Brunei 27 871 32 Cyprus 27 719 33 Slovenia 26 170 34 Bahrain 25 273 35 Taiwan 24 827 36 Estonia 23 523 37 Czech Republic 23 213 38 Portugal 23 030 39 Saudi Arabia 22 865 40 Greece 19 974 41 Slovakia 19 547 42 Lithuania 19 266 48 Hungary 17 463 49 Seychelles 17 052 55 Croatia 14 949 56 Poland 14 901 57 Romania 12 482 – World GDP per capita 11 355 61 Russia 11 162 62 Malaysia 11 136 64 Mexico 10 118 65 China 10 098 66 Argentina 9 887 78 Botswana 7 859 89 South Africa 6 100 90 North Macedonia 6 096 91 Namibia 5 842 109 Indonesia 4 163 127 Angola 3 037 137 Ghana 2 223 138 Nigeria 2 222 139 India 2 171 140 Kenya 1 997 153 Lesotho 1 338 154 Zambia 1 307 166 Zimbabwe 859 167 Rwanda 824 178 Democratic Republic of Congo 500 179 Mozambique 484 183 Malawi 370 186 South Sudan 275

Source: IMF data as published by Wikipedia

The Swedish doctor and academic Hans Rosling wrote in his book Factfulness that one of the major misconceptions in the world is that people divide the world in two. “I’m talking about that irresistible temptation we have to divide all kinds of things into two distinct and often conflicting groups, with an imagined gap – a huge chasm of injustice – in between.

“It is about how the gap instinct creates a picture in people’s heads of a world split into two kinds of countries or two kinds of people: rich versus poor,” says Rosling in one of the first paragraphs in the first chapter.

Factfulness introduced a different way of looking at figures and a novel way to draw graphs to break down the temptation to see only two categories.

Its final analysis finds that the bulk of the world’s population falls right in the middle between rich and poor – in that gap that most people fail to recognise.

The book makes the point that this is the case when using any figures that measure development and living standards, including level of education, nutrition, infant and child mortality, access to clean water, household income, size of families, economic growth and life expectancy.

The graphs in the book show that the bulk of the world’s population is neither rich nor poor. Based on 2017 figures, the conclusion is that most of the world’s citizens fall within a per capita GDP range of around $2 500 to $25 000.

The minority fall outside this admittedly wide range. The poor minority reside mostly in Africa and the rich minority in Europe, America and Japan.

Rosling forecasts that life will get much better for the middle block by 2040 and that the poor minority will nearly halve in number to 600 million, while the population in the middle will remain the majority with some 6.8 billion people. The rich will number around 1.7 billion in 2040.

Brought to you by Moneyweb

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.