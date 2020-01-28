Mango cancels PE – Lanseria flight route due to poor demand

Santos-van Vuuren added that ticket buyers would be refunded or will be permitted to use the OR Tambo – Port Elizabeth route.

The executive director of Bay economic development, Anele Qaba, said that the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality was already looking at alternative plans for the ticket buyers.

He said the municipality had expected the airline to offer just four weekly flights with the numbers gradually increasing.

“The final decision is made by the operator unfortunately so the 14 weekly flights that were introduced by the operator, was introduced in order to stimulate the market,” said Qaba.

He said that Mango informed the municipality that the route was cancelled due to poor demand.

The metro’s economic development portfolio head, Marlon Daniels, who was part of the negotiations with Mango, said he had hoped the route would have survived for a longer period than it has.

“It seems these negotiations were just a flash in the pan. The route never showed any profit, but it was early days and hopefully we will be able to come up with an alternative as this route was handy,” he said

“We must apologise to everyone who started to depend on this route but it was beyond our control,” he concluded.