 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Business News 20.1.2020 06:03 am

Cyber risks are now the top worry for SA firms

Eric Naki
PREMIUM!
Cyber risks are now the top worry for SA firms

Beware the disgruntled employee; most malicious cyber attacks are launched from within the company. Image: Shutterstock

This was revealed in the latest business risk survey conducted by leading global corporate insurance carrier Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty.

As companies’ reliance on data and IT system grows, South African firms are becoming more alert about the cyber risks they face, and this prompted many to list cyber incidents as the most important business risk in the country. This has been revealed in the latest business risk survey conducted by leading global corporate insurance carrier Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty (AGCS). AGCS, a key business unit of Allianz Group, said 46% of responses received as part of its survey ranked cyber incidents the top business risk in the country. The Allianz survey was launched in the country in 2016....


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.