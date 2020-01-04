Woman sues Woolies for R7.1m after falling over in store

A woman from Centurion is claiming damages of R7.1 million from retail giant Woolworths, as she fell over a packing crate at one of its stores in 2014.

49-year-old Ellen Matlhowana believes the unpacked crate – which she says was left in the aisle by an employee – posed a danger to shoppers. She argues that Woolworths is negligent as it has a duty to keep its customers safe.

Matlhowana, who is self-employed, has filed papers at the High Court in Pretoria.

Woolworths has denied negligence and claimed the accident was as a result of Matlhowana’s own negligence in not looking where she was going.

Despite this, the retailer has offered to pay 85% of damages Matlhowana can prove were suffered as a a result of the accident.

Matlhowana says she was hospitalised at (Netcare) Waterfall City Hospital as a result of her injuries, and also claims to have suffered trauma, stress and shock due to the accident.

The incident took place at San Ridge Square in Midrand in 2014.

According to Woolworths, reasonable procedures are in place at its stores to protect customers, and the retailer says it has no “absolute duty” to protect Matlhowana. The retailer also denies the unpacked crate was left in the aisle.

Attempts to settle the matter out of court on Woolworths’ part were rejected by Matlhowana. If no settlement is reached the matter will return to court, where expert evidence will be heard.

