28.11.2019

ANC slashes regalia prices by 72% for Black Friday

Citizen reporter
Meanwhile, an economist has warned millions of indebted consumers not to overspend on Black Friday tomorrow.

Selected products of the governing African National Congress (ANC) party regalia will be on sale during the Black Friday sale.

An online store, ANC Products Online, will offer ANC regalia, with selected products sold at a discount of up to 72% as part of the Black Friday sale.

One of the items discounted for up to 72% is an ANC bag which normally goes for R2,300 but will be sold for R650.

Another bag will be sold for R650 from R2,100, a 69% discount, while a pair of takkies was dropped from R750 to R450, a 40% discount.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

Black Friday