Bidvest partners with EMO Trans to expand global reach

Tight economic growth has done the logistics sector no favours, with many companies being forced to innovate to stay afloat.

And that’s what Bidvest Panalpina Logistics (BPL) has done.

Faced with a lack of infrastructure development and an unreliable exchange rate, it opted to expand its footprint globally to deal with the challenges emanating from the country’s poor growth.

BPL has split from DSV/Panalpina after 46 years to trade as Bidvest International Logistics (BIL) and has joined forces with EMO Trans Global Logistics (EMO Trans) as its global partner. Through this partnership, BIL’s global reach will extend to 335 network offices in more than 140 countries.

The customer-centric focus of EMO Trans has made it the perfect choice for Bidvest International Logistics, according to BIL business development director Maria du Preez.

The industry had no real growth, Du Preez said, with the lack of infrastructure development in SA due to budgetary belt-tightening causing the industry “to limp”.

“We are looking at value-added business that will give us a return. We invested quite heavily in infrastructures such as new buildings and IT systems to stay abreast of the market demands,” Du Preez said.

BIL offered a wide range of services such as warehousing, cargo distribution, customer brokerage and cross-border transportation via rail, freight and other modes, and managing of virtual stores.

Asked about the significance of the partnership with EMO Trans, Du Preez stressed it was important to show that they had an international presence and for EMO Trans to strengthen its South African presence.

EMO Trans is no newcomer to the SA market as it worked with MIC’s operating business, Sebenza Forwarding, for the past 20 years. Through this relationship, EMO Trans had developed an in-depth understanding of the SA landscape.

The Makana Investment Corporation (MIC) was established by former president Nelson Mandela to care for the families of former political prisoners.

BIL is owned by The Bidvest Group Ltd and MIC on an 89% and 11% share ownership respectively.

