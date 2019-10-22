Comair, SAA planes grounded following ‘irregular findings’

Passengers that have booked on flights operated by Comair could experience disruptions on Tuesday, following the grounding of several of Comair’s planes, reports Kempton Express.

EWN has also reported that South African Airways (SAA) has had to recall some of its aircraft as well, pending compliance verification. This could also affect the airline’s flight schedule.

On Monday evening, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) issued a notice related to irregular findings picked up during a recent audit of one of its maintenance and technical service providers, South African Airways Technical (SAAT).

Affected aircraft may not be flown until the necessary corrective action has been carried out, Comair said in a statement issued in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

It is reported that SAA aircraft underwent an oversight inspection by SACAA, which prompted the decision to recall its aircraft.

“Comair have contingency plans in place and aim to minimise any disruption to its operations. We will keep our customers updated. Customers can check their latest flight status on the relevant websites – ba.com and kulula.com. Comair customers with urgent inquiries can call 011 921 0222 for British Airways or 086 158 5852 for kulula, or reach out to us via Kulula’s social media platforms.

“We do apologise to our customers for any inconvenience to their travel plans and appreciate their support. We are working closely with SAAT to rectify the findings and getting our flights back on schedule as soon as possible.

“Comair is committed to providing a safe, secure, reliable and quality airline service to its customers. The safety and security of our customers and personnel is our foremost priority and is never compromised. We maintain an IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) accreditation, ensuring the implementation of global best practice in operational safety.

“The company is also audited by British Airways International, the Boeing Company as well as the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA),” Comair stated.

The CAA grounding of Comair & SAA aircraft due to SAATechnical incompetence was just a matter of time.

If you’ve been wondering why Comair flights have been late more often than not for a while, look to their technical service provider. And now this. Preventable? — Heidi Brauer (@heidibeeee) October 22, 2019

Re-accommodated flights kulula.com: MN504 DUR – HLA, originally scheduled for 06h15, has been re-accommodated to MN594 departing at 07h55 British Airways (Operated by Comair): BA6400 CPT – JNB, originally scheduled for 06h00, has been re-accommodated to BA6424 departing at 06h45

BA6441 JNB – CPT, originally scheduled for 06h05, has been re-accommodated to BA6401 departing at 07h00

BA6200 DUR – JNB, originally scheduled for 06h25, has been re-accommodated to BA6202 departing at 08h50

BA6232 PLZ – JNB, originally scheduled for 06h35, has been re-accommodated to BA6248 departing at 08h25

BA6406 CPT – JNB, originally scheduled for 09h00, has been re-accommodated to BA6410 departing at 09h50

BA6413 JNB – CPT, originally scheduled for 09h25, has been re-accommodated to BA6409 departing at 10h35

BA6414 CPT – JNB, originally scheduled for 12h20, has been re-accommodated to BA6412 departing at 13h25 Updates to follow as more information is made available. Additional reporting by Nica Schreuder

