Company accused of netting dodgy R200m SAA tender slams ‘grossly inaccurate’ report

A company implicated in a tender irregularity at South African Airways (SAA) has hit back at a report in the Sunday Independent.

The publication reported over the weekend that SAA acting board chairperson Thandeka Mgoduso stands accused of engineering the award of a R200 million tender to business management consultancy 21st Century.

In a statement, 21st Century CEO Chris Blair said the report’s claim that the company received a lucrative consultancy contract was “inaccurate”. He added that “the remainder of the article also contains factual errors and has cast a disparaging light on the company in question”.

“The allegations made in the article are grossly inaccurate, implicating 21st Century in underhanded dealings and obtaining the awarded tender via inappropriate channels,” Blair said.

Blair accuses Sunday Independent head of investigations Piet Rampedi, who wrote the story, of not having allowed him right of reply to the allegations.

“If the journalist in question had allowed Blair to respond, he would have had the facts before publication,” Blair said.

“Not only was there no relationship with the acting board chair, but there were also no pre-meeting as alleged in the article, with the first time the parties having met at the official presentation round at SAA. All requests and correspondence were conducted via the procurement department at SAA, as it should be.

“Furthermore, there was no price escalation on the tender, in fact, one of our executive directors agreed to a requested discount on the proposal to support our ongoing commitment to our country’s goals. Added to this, the Rand amount quoted in the article is grossly inaccurate, with the discounted proposal coming in at under R300,000 – the full amount of the project.

“The insignificant depth of the investigation and sensationalist reporting of this article not only serves as a major discredit to the media platform but more importantly to SAA, ourselves as suppliers, and the South African public who were ‘fed’ what I can only describe as lies. Creating more ill will and negativity in a country where many of us are evolving and growing the environment for all in a positive manner,” Blair said.

21st Century has requested an apology from the publication.

Sunday Independent editor Zingisa Mkhuma confirmed having received a complaint letter from 21st Century and said the publication was “busy dealing with the matter internally”.

“In fact, I saw it an hour ago and I have responded to them as such,” she added.

According to Rampedi, the publication will release a full statement this afternoon following a meeting with the reporter who spoke to 21st Century.

“There was no agreement that they would respond on Monday. We have WhatsApp messages between the reporter and the CEO to that effect,” the journalist added.

According to the report, SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali had not responded to the allegations at the time of the story going to print. Tlali has been contacted for comment, which will be added to this story once received.

