Survé says he has evidence Gordhan is involved in raid – report

The chairperson of Independent Media and the head of Sekunjalo, Dr Iqbal Survé has reportedly said he is in possession of sufficient evidence that shows that the Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan had a hand in the raid of his offices in Cape Town.

The offices in Cape Town were raided by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) on Wednesday morning.

Fin24 reported that Survé said he would at an appropriate time present the evidence that Gordhan was involved in the raid.

The publication reported that Survé said that he had not implied that President Cyril Ramaphosa was part of the raid.

Survé reportedly said that the evidence in his possession shows that Gordhan had a number of meetings with a few of people, including officials from the FSCA “that indicates he had a hand in the matter”.

Survé told the publication that the evidence would be presented at an appropriate time and “in the appropriate forum”.

He said editors and reporters at the Independent Media stable had told him they were in possession of sensitive information about a number of high ranking political figures.

“Reporters have clarified this to confirm that their information pertains to minister Gordhan,” he was quoted as saying.

However, he told the publication that he could not disclose any other information because reporters have to protect their sources.

Survé said the FSCA misrepresented information to a judge and a few of its officials pretended to be police officers when arriving at the offices in Cape Town on the day of the raid. He said the staff were intimidated on the day.

The office of the Chief Justice on Friday issued a statement denying allegations by Survé that the judge who issued the warrants, Pal Gamble, had close relations with Gordhan. The judge said he has never met Gordhan.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.