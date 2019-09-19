Business News 19.9.2019 03:18 pm

Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5%

Citizen reporter
South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Thobile Mathonsi / African News Agency (ANA)

The prime lending rate therefore remains at 10%, which was widely expected.

SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) governor Lesetja Kganyago announced at the bank on Thursday that they had decided to leave the repurchase (repo) rate unchanged, at 6.5% per annum, with effect from Friday.

South Africa’s central bank last raised the repo rate by 25 basis points in November to stem inflation pressures. In May, the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.75% per year while economic growth forecast was revised down.

Kganyago said in July that the MPC unanimously then decided to reduce the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% per annum.

