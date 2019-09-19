Repo rate remains unchanged at 6.5%

SA Reserve Bank (Sarb) governor Lesetja Kganyago announced at the bank on Thursday that they had decided to leave the repurchase (repo) rate unchanged, at 6.5% per annum, with effect from Friday.

South Africa’s central bank last raised the repo rate by 25 basis points in November to stem inflation pressures. In May, the central bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.75% per year while economic growth forecast was revised down.

Kganyago said in July that the MPC unanimously then decided to reduce the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% per annum.

The MPC unanimously decided to keep the repurchase rate unchanged at 6.5% per annum. pic.twitter.com/jIQw387OhD — SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) September 19, 2019

GDP rebounded to 3.1% in the second quarter – @KganyagoLesetja pic.twitter.com/R9QRKiUTBI — SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) September 19, 2019

Citizen partner site Moneyweb was at the announcement at the bank in Pretoria and reported on it live.

Since July's MPC, there's been weaker global economic conditions and inflation : Lesetja Kganyago #Sarb #MPC — Moneyweb News (@Moneyweb) September 19, 2019

In Q2 GDP rebounded but economic activity levels still remain weak: Kganyago #Sarb #MPC — Moneyweb News (@Moneyweb) September 19, 2019

Y/Y inflation rate measured by CPI was 4.4% in August. Food price inflation rose to 3.9%: Kganyago #Sarb #MPC — Moneyweb News (@Moneyweb) September 19, 2019

Med-term inflation outlook largely unchanged: headline inflation expected to average 4.2% in 2019; 5.1% 2020; 4.7% 2021 #Sarb #MPC — Moneyweb News (@Moneyweb) September 19, 2019

Electricity, food & fuel price inflation continue to shape the near & medium-term trajectory of headline inflation. Fuel price inflation is expected to average 2.4% in 2019 & to peak at 11.8% in Q1 of 2020. While food price inflation is expected to peak at about 6% in Q3 of 2020. pic.twitter.com/2FMnlBCy4W — SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) September 19, 2019

Electricity prices came out higher than expected in August, at 11.8%, but remain in line with the forecast. — SA Reserve Bank (@SAReserveBank) September 19, 2019

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.