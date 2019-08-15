SA, Tanzania pledge to increase trade and investment

South Africa and Tanzania today deepened their historic relations with a pledge for increased trade and investment between the two countries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his entourage were warmly welcomed by Tanzanian President John Magufuli during a state visit to Dar es Salaam on Thursday where the two presidents concluded bilateral discussions and various sectoral agreements signed between the two governments to advance people-to-people relations, trade, investment, infrastructure development and energy co-operation.

Ramaphosa, who is on his first official visit to the Tanzania since being elected in May, said the two governments would encourage their respective business communities to take full use of existing opportunities to increase trade and investment initiatives. He was invited by Magufuli.

“South Africa and Tanzania offer excellent business opportunities to investors and we will continue to explore possible areas for cooperation. The opportunities are plentiful here in Tanzania and President Magufuli is inviting South African business with open arms and to come and invest here in Tanzania,” Ramaphosa said.

A total of 208 South African businesses were operating in Tanzania employing approximately 21,000 people, something that Magufuli appreciated and further invited more South African business to invest in the East African nation.

In turn, Ramaphosa said he wish to see Tanzanian businesses investing in South Africa. “We also wanted to extend a number of products that we can buy from Tanzania,” he said.

As Tanzania is taking over the chairmanship of the Southern Africa Development Community, the two heads of state deliberated on political, security and economic developments in the region, and reaffirmed their shared commitment to work together in pursuit of sustainable peace, security and stability. They also agreed to continue sharing perspectives on multilateral matters, such as global peace and stability.

“In this regard, I am particularly looking forward to the SADC Summit to be held here in Tanzania over the next few days under the capable leadership of His Excellency President Magufuli. We said that we will be supporting him as he takes over the Chairship of SADC and leading our region to further political stability and economic integration. We are prepared to work with him and Tanzania to ensure that the Chairship of Tanzania yields the type of results that Tanzania would want to see,” Ramaphosa said in a statement.

He affirmed South Africa’s commitment to the African Agenda 2063 and expressed hope that the projects emanating from it would enhance the Continent’s ability to compete globally. Ramaphosa welcomed the recent launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area at the African Union Summit held in July.

He reiterated South Africa’s stance to see reform of the United Nations Security Council. The council was dominated by the economic superpowers.

Ramaphosa and Magufuli were expected address a business forum. He would also visit Morogoro, the scene of a tragic fuel tanker explosion that claimed more than 70 lives last Sunday (11 August), to express solidarity and condolences to the Tanzanian government and people.

The Morogoro town carried significance to many South Africans as it was where the ANC held it historic first consultative conference in 1969 and took various decisions on how to take forward the anti-apartheid struggle, including the armed struggle. The ANC’s famous Solomon Mahlangu Freedom College is also situated at Mazimbu in Morogoro, and was designed to offer skills training to South African youth who fled the country during the 1976 Soweto uprising.

