Competition Tribunal makes history as first black female chairperson appointed

The first black and female chairperson of the Competition Tribunal has been appointed.

Mondo Mazwai will lead the Competition Tribunal following her appointment by President Cyril Ramaphosa as the new chairperson from Thursday, August 1.

The Competition Tribunal is a body set up under the Competition Act to adjudicate cases referred to it by the Competition Commission, covering matters such as mergers, abuse of dominance and cartels.

In the last five years, penalties imposed by the Tribunal for anticompetitive conduct has totalled R2.8bn, and have resulted in the break-up of cartels in construction, automotive components and media.

Mazwai has taken over from Norman Manoim who served as a member of the Tribunal for 20 years and as chairperson for the last 10 years.

Mazwai, who holds an LLB from the University of KwaZulu-Natal, previously served as National Head of Competition at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr before joining the Tribunal on a full-term basis in 2013.

Four other Competition Tribunal members have been appointed in terms of the Competition Act: Yasmin Carrim, who has been a Tribunal member for 15 years; Andreas Wessels, who has been a Tribunal member for 10 years; Andiswa Ndoni, who has been a Tribunal member for 10 years; and Thando Vilakazi, who has not previously served as a Tribunal member, has been appointed to the Tribunal as a part-time member on a five-year term.

