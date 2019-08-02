Petrol price to go up by 11 cents, diesel price to decrease

On August 7 the price of petrol will increase by 11 cents per litre, the Central Energy Fund (CEF) said.

At the same time, the price of diesel 0.05% sulphur will decrease by 13.29 cents and that of diesel 0.005% sulphur will go down by 14.29 cents per litre.

Both grades of petrol, namely 93 and 95, or ULP and LRP, will increase by the same amount.

The economic factors which contributed to the price adjustments included the rand/dollar exchange rate from 28 June 2019 to 01 August 2019, which was 14.0709 compared to 14.6227 during the previous period, the Central Energy Fund said.

“This led to a lower contribution to the Basic Fuel Prices on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 27.59c/l, 28.56c/l and 28.89c/l respectively.”

The wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will decrease by 2 cents.

