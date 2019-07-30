Eskom reports R20.7bn loss for last financial year

Shortly after his appointment as acting CEO of power utility Eskom, Jabu Mabuza delivered his speech on the struggling energy utility’s financial results for the year ending March 31 2019.

“Today Eskom releases results that, while expected, are unfavourable. The organisation disappointingly incurred a net loss after tax of R20.7 billion for the year,” Mabuza said.

This comes after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni last week announced a R59 billion bailout for Eskom from government to be paid in two instalments: R26bn in the 2019/20 financial year followed by R33bn in the 2020/21 financial year.

Mabuza said at the briefing that Eskom’s poor performance should not be seen as a reflection on outgoing CEO Phakamani Hadebe’s tenure.

“We as a board are committed to achieving our turnaround plan,” Mabuza said.

As for his recent appointment as CEO, while remaining chairperson of Eskom’s board, Mabuza said he “availed” himself to the position for three months.

“This is not a position I would have applied for but I do it out of service because I love my country,” he added.

Mabuza’s appointment has been questioned, with the EFF releasing a statement calling it “irregular and possibly unlawful” earlier on Tuesday.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho. Additional reporting, Daniel Friedman)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.