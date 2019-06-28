Petrol price to drop by almost R1 per litre

The fuel price will drop by between 75 and 95 cents a litre next Wednesday, the energy department has announced.

This is due to lower oil prices, the department said.

The fuel prices for July 2019 will be decreased as follows:

Petrol (93 ULP and LRP): 96 cents per litre down

Petrol (95 ULP and LRP): 95 cents per litre down

Diesel (0.05% sulphur): 74.78 cents per litre down

Diesel (0.005% sulphur): 75.78 cents per litre down

Paraffin: 57 cents per litre down

SMNRP for IP: 76 cents per litre down

Maximum LPGas Retail Price: 133 cents per kilogram down.

