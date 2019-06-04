Fuel price to increase at midnight

The petrol price will increase at midnight, the department of energy has confirmed.

According to the Central Energy Fund (CEF), petrol will increase by 9 cents per litre, diesel by 13 cents per litre and paraffin by 8 cents per litre.

The inland petrol price will R16.48, while coastal price will be R16.03. Diesel in inland areas will cost R14.88, while those in the coastal areas will be paying R14.40.

“The Single Maximum National Retail Price for the period 05 June 2019 to 02 July 2019 will be 1 241.0 c/l compared to 1 231.0 c/l for the period 01 May 2019 to 04 June 2019.

“In line with the provisions of the Self-Adjusting Slate Levy Mechanism, a Slate Levy of 13.16 c/l will have to be implemented into the price structures of petrol and diesel with effect from 05 June 2019,” said the CEF.

