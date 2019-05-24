Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe steps down

Power utility Eskom’s chief executive officer Phakamani Hadebe has resigned from his position due to ill health.

Hadebe said in a statement: “It is no secret that this role comes with unimaginable demands which have unfortunately had a negative impact on my health. In the best interests of Eskom and my family, I have therefore decided to step down . It has been a privilege to serve South Africans as the Group Chief Executive of Eskom.

“I am humbled and grateful to have contributed towards the stability for an organisation that is critical for our economy. I am particularly grateful to the board, the Exco and all our employees for their resilience and support during this journey.”

