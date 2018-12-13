Private Property website welcomes new CEO, Amasi Mwela

Popular online property portal Private Property has appointed Amasi Mwela as the company’s new CEO, effective from 2 January next year.

In a statement, the company says that Mwela will be joining from Fundi, where he was also CEO and led the company’s rebranding. There, he “introduced comprehensive solutions for the education sector, including funding, fund administration, support and related products”.

Mwela has previous experience working for companies such as Old Mutual iWYZE, American Express Corporate Travel, FNB and Standard Bank. He holds a bachelor of commerce degree from Bond University and has an MBA from the Milpark Business School.

“The appointment comes at a time when Private Property enters an exciting new era after undergoing a change of ownership in February 2018. The deal saw a consortium of South African buyers, including listed media giant Caxton and CTP Publishers and Printers Limited, as well as industry participants, take over the reins from a US-based private equity-controlled company.

“The company is now poised to build on its strong growth while enhancing the role that technology can play in the real estate industry.”

Disclaimer: Both The Citizen and Private Property are owned by Caxton.

