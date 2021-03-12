Ina Opperman
12 Mar 2021
Consumer rights and wrongs

Ina Opperman

We take a look at how consumers' right to be informed, safety, fair compensation, and more have been affected throughout the past few months.

Picture: iStock
Monday 15 March is World Consumer Rights day. Coordinated by Consumers International, it takes place every year to highlight the power of consumers and their rights to a fair, safe and sustainable marketplace for everyone. World Consumer Rights Day was inspired by President John F. Kennedy, who sent a special message to the US Congress on 15 March 1962 about the issue of consumer rights to safety, to be informed, to choose and be heard. Later, four more rights were added: The right to consumer education Fair compensation A healthy environment To have your basic needs satisfied. How consumer rights...

