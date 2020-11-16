 
 
Why Telkom is undervalued

Business Insight 10 seconds ago

The state’s plans for company have more sway over the group’s valuation.

Larry Claasen
16 Nov 2020
08:32:55 AM
Why Telkom is undervalued

Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko pointed out something of the obvious at the group’s interim results presentation earlier this week: the telecoms group is undervalued. “It’s a core belief that we remain undervalued as a company,” Maseko said. With a price-earnings (PE) ratio of 12.67 and a forward PE of 6.59, at a share price of R33.01, it looks relatively cheap for a company that has done reasonably well in an economy that has been knocked by the Covid-19 crisis. In fact, under the circumstances, it has done more than well. It has superseded Cell C to become the third largest mobile operator...

