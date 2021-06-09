Sipho Mabena
9 Jun 2021
9:26 pm
Business
Business

When it comes to economic self-sabotage, SA is a world-beater

Sipho Mabena

Workers say Eskom's incompetence and lack of political will regarding beneficiation, means SA is exporting its jobs and wealth to China.

Picture for illustrative purposes: Emmanuel Croset/AFP
When it comes to ruining its own economy, South Africa plays in the big leagues, with large factories and industrial operations being forced to close down by collapsing municipal services and the high price and unreliability of electricity. Dairy giant Clover has recently announce its plans to close its biggest factory in North West, due to poor service delivery, and economist Mike Schussler believes the company is not the first, nor will it be the last to take such a drastic measure. He believes, however, that clear solutions are at the country’s fingertips. Poor service delivery literally killing jobs Clover...

