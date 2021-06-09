North West Premier intervenes in Clover factory closure in bid to save hundreds of jobs

Thapelo Lekabe

Clover employs about 380 permanent employees and 40 temporary employees at the Lichtenburg factory.

North West Premier Job Mokgoro has dispatched a team to meet the management of Clover in an effort to halt the looming relocation of its cheese factory from Lichtenburg to Durban.

Clover said on Tuesday it would move its biggest cheese factory in Lichtenburg to Queensburgh in Durban.

The company said this was due to poor water and electricity supply from the Ditsobotla municipality.

Clover also complained about the poor road infrastructure in the area, saying this had increased its operational costs tremendously and affected suppliers.

The move will reportedly cost the company R1.5 billion.

Mokgoro on Wednesday said he appointed agriculture and rural development MEC Desbo Mohono to lead a team to meet with Clover’s management in a bid to save hundreds of jobs.

He said the municipality could not afford to allow Clover to close and relocate its operations as this would have devastating effects on more than 300 families.

“The government depends on private companies which invest in our towns to create jobs. The closure of Clover will have a negative economic impact for Ditsobotla. We are going to do everything in our power to save the over 300 jobs.” the premier said in a statement.

Employees’ jobs at stake

Clover employs about 380 permanent employees and 40 temporary employees.

The dairy group also employs about 20 general workers, 20 truck drivers and truck cleaners.

Mokgoro said Mohono met with the operational team at Clover on Tuesday and she was advised to engage Clover management at its head office in Roodepoort, Johannesburg.

He said the MEC and her intervention team would meet with Clover as soon as possible about the factory closure.

“Our responsibility as the government in any sphere remains to create a conducive environment for businesses to flourish. I must say in this instance we have neglected this key responsibility, hence Clover intends to close shop in the municipality.

“We need to find ourselves and meet the needs of businesses if we are to grow our local economies and create more jobs,” he said.

READ NEXT: Factions battle within ANC over North West