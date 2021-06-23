WATCH: If you’re not thinking about how customers have changed you’re in trouble

The world of business can be cutthroat, especially in these financially troubled times it’s important to maintain the right frame of mind. And our guest in this episode knows all too well about that. Douglas McNeilage is a pure-play customer technology expert as well as a sales leader. This is Episode 6 of Changing Lives with Tanya Kunze and Thabo Magubane.
In the show, Tanya asks :”If we had to talk to entrepreneurs that have gone through a bit of a speed wobble over time and they’ve fallen off the wagon, how important is learning how to sell for entrepreneurs to make it?”
Business can be cutthroat and selling your business or your product in a world reeling from the pandemic, a massive challenge.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Changing Lives aims to inject positivity You need to think how your customers want you to react towards them, what solutions and what systems they want you to provide to them to be able to be more efficient, be more productive.”
He adds that neither entrepreneurs or staff have ever gone through anything as radical as the pandemic before. ”
They’ve never gone through anything like this before in their life. Everyone was so set in a routine, going to the office, etcetera.