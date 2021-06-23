Business
Business | Health
Hein Kaiser
1 minute read
23 Jun 2021
11:00 pm

WATCH: If you’re not thinking about how customers have changed you’re in trouble

Hein Kaiser

Business can be cutthroat and selling your business or your product in a world reeling from the pandemic, a massive challenge.

Business can be cutthroat and selling your business or your product in a world reeling from the pandemic, a massive challenge. | Picture: iStock

The world of business can be cutthroat, especially in these financially troubled times it’s important to maintain the right frame of mind. And our guest in this episode knows all too well about that. Douglas McNeilage is a pure-play customer technology expert as well as a sales leader. This is Episode 6 of Changing Lives with Tanya Kunze and Thabo Magubane.

In the show, Tanya asks :”If we had to talk to entrepreneurs that have gone through a bit of a speed wobble over time and they’ve fallen off the wagon, how important is learning how to sell for entrepreneurs to make it?”

Business can be cutthroat and selling your business or your product in a world reeling from the pandemic, a massive challenge.

McNeilage says that selling in a cutthroat environment is “extremely important. And I think, you know, through this pandemic, we’ve had to amass debt and,  understand what is going to be able to work for the customers that you’re selling to. And if you’re not thinking about the customers, you’re really in trouble.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Changing Lives aims to inject positivity You need to think how your customers want you to react towards them, what solutions and what systems they want you to provide to them to be able to be more efficient, be more productive.”

He adds that neither entrepreneurs or staff have ever gone through anything as radical as the pandemic before. ”

They’ve never gone through anything like this before in their life. Everyone was so set in a routine, going to the office, etcetera.

You, as a leader or not, you’re selling to customers need to be able to, you know, understand that dynamic and deliver on that dynamic.”

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

LIFESTYLE

WATCH: Why repetition and routine help determine your success
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

LIFESTYLE

People working from home miss office gossip
1 month ago
1 month ago

TRAVEL

Business travelers increasingly willing to give up flying
2 months ago
2 months ago

FASHION & BEAUTY

Bringing us together': South Africa's sneaker craze
4 months ago
4 months ago


RELATED ARTICLES

LIFESTYLE

WATCH: Why repetition and routine help determine your success
9 hours ago
9 hours ago

LIFESTYLE

People working from home miss office gossip
1 month ago
1 month ago

TRAVEL

Business travelers increasingly willing to give up flying
2 months ago
2 months ago

FASHION & BEAUTY

Bringing us together': South Africa's sneaker craze
4 months ago
4 months ago