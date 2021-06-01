SA official unemployment rate hits record high of 32.6%

Charles Cilliers

Covid and lockdowns has contributed to the contraction in labour activity, Stats SA has said.

Stats SA announced on Tuesday that joblessness has hit a record high, following a small increase to 32.6% compared with the last quarter of 2020.

Unemployment is still highest in the Eastern Cape.

The number of unemployed people in South Africa increased by about 8,000, with about 7.2 million people without work. The stats have also been affected by new jobseekers joining the market from school and tertiary institutions.

According to the expanded definition of unemployment, joblessness increased by 0.6 of a percentage point to 43.2% in the first quarter of 2021 compared with the final quarter of 2020.

Take a look at some of the other leading stats below.

South Africa's #unemployment rate increased by 0,1 of a percentage point to 32,6% in Q1:2021 compared to Q4:2020.

The number of Not Economically Active persons increased by 164 000 in Q1:2021 compared to Q4:2020

EC recorded the highest official and expanded #unemployment rates. LP, NC and KZN provinces have more than 15,0 percentage points difference between their expanded and official unemployment rates.

EC recorded the highest official and expanded #unemployment rates. LP, NC and KZN provinces have more than 15,0 percentage points difference between their expanded and official unemployment rates.

Approximately 3,3 million (32,4%) out of 10,2 million young people aged 15-24 years were not in #employment, #education or training (NEET). The overall NEET rate increased by 1,7 percentage points in Q1:2021 compared to Q1:2020.

Black African women are the most vulnerable with an #unemployment rate of 38,3% in Q1:2021.

Of the 15,0 million persons who were employed in Q1:2021, at least 8 in every 10 (81,3%) were expected to work during the national lockdown by the companies/organisations they work for.