134,000 birds culled in WC avian flu outbreak 

Nica Richards

Four poultry farms near Worcester, Malmesbury and Hopefield were confirmed to have had birds infected with the avian flu virus.

A total of 134,000 birds infected with H5 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been culled in the Western Cape after an outbreak was detected earlier this month.

Two of the four farms have been confirmed to have HPAI, with laboratory test results pending for the two remaining farms.

The Western Cape government said the relationship to the current viruses is still unconfirmed, but veterinary services are in the process of investigating other suspected cases.

The latest bout of avian flu was first detected in commercial laying farms in Gauteng on 13 April. The North West was also affected by the outbreak.

Can humans get it?

Avian influenza is a viral respiratory disease transmitted by wild migratory birds to commercial poultry.

The Western Cape government said earlier this month the H5N8 strain of the disease affects southern Africa’s poultry industry.

Avian flu viruses strains remain a low risk for human infection.

However, humans can harbour the virus and spread it to healthy birds through their clothes or hands.

All dead birds must therefore be handled with gloves and hands must be washed afterwards.

Poultry meat and eggs are still safe to eat.