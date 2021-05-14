Standard Bank’s new status page is at your service

Sponsored / Standard Bank

At Standard Bank client centricity is a key cornerstone of what we call doing business the right way.

It shapes our approach to innovation, communication, and financial services. Keeping our clients informed is one of the ways we remain client centric in a world that is evolving rapidly, and which demands new ways of serving our clients.

Unfortunately, technology is fallible and does not always work as intended. When this happens, it can be a inconvenience to our customers.

That is why Standard Bank has launched a service status page that gives customers immediate access to our service downtime updates and where you can check if any of your daily banking platforms are functioning.

The free opt-in-based website is designed to keep customers informed about the status of services and availability of certain banking features.

Says Kabelo Makeke, Standard Bank South Africa Head of Consumer and HNW Clients : “We developed this page in the interest of transparency and customer service. We always endeavour to ensure that our systems are up and always running, but technology sometimes fails. With this tool, we can keep our customers informed while our teams work to fix any issues that might occur. Importantly, information is displayed in real time as it relates to problems or recovery status.”

Thanks to the service status page Standard Bank customers will not only know when there is a disruption but also when services are back up and running so that they can continue with their banking.

“While our teams always work tirelessly to solve any issues that we might have we know that any disruption of our services impacts our customers adversely. Our service status page is a way to keep our customers informed when we are experiencing technical issues,” Makeke says.

The service status page is in line with international best practice and subscribing is easy. Simply cut and paste the following link into your web browser, https://statuspage.standardbank.co.za/#.

Communication of any issues is immediate, and customers can register to receive updates via SMS or Email.

“As we embrace innovation, we are also embracing ways of putting our clients first. We place our clients at the centre of everything that we do, and the service status page is another example of this,” Makeke concludes.