Meet the SA saviour of Starbucks, chief coffee savourer Adrian Maizey

Hein Kaiser

Starbucks South Africa chief executive Adrian Maizey is passionate about the US-born brand and remains proudly South African.

If first impressions last and second thoughts cement what you have already decided to be authentic, Starbucks South Africa’s Adrian Maizey leaves a lasting impression of a passionate entrepreneur, savvy businessman and, above all, really nice guy.

The Los Angeles-based founder of Rand Capital and saviour of coffee – after previous licensee Taste Holdings dropped into liquidation – is hands-on and walks the frontline with in-store staff as comfortably as suiting up for the boardroom.

“It’s all about people for me, and it’s like a family here,” says the Pretoria Boys High old boy as he continually scans the floor, “and the Starbucks brand values are about the same thing.”

That is one of the reasons he acquired the licence and scooped up the assets at the end of 2019, less than a handful of months before Covid-19 decimated the food and beverage industry.

“It was a challenging time, but we got through it without closing a single store or shedding a job,” says Maizey.

And he has plans for growth.

“We plan to build significant scale in South Africa and roll out the various store incarnations across the country.”

Around the world, Starbucks coffee shops range from large flagship stores to smaller, community-based presences.

“South Africa is market unlike many of the 80 other countries that Starbucks has a presence in,” he continues.

“In Europe, for example, populations may be similar to at home, but the urban density differs significantly.”

This, he says, is why rolling out growth must be carefully considered from a geographic perspective.

“Also, imports take a longer time to arrive, and duties paired with currency fluctuations are not always favourable. Yet, buying a Starbucks item in Joburg is substantially cheaper than getting the same in London or Hong Kong.”

Maizey hinted at a future with several hundred outlets throughout the country.

In pursuit of a professional tennis career, Maizey headed off to the States when he was 19 but now commutes between the City of Angels and home, with Starbucks and South Africa both a passion for him.

He graduated with an MBA from Harvard Business School in 2003, and is an alumnus of the universities of Nebraska and Pretoria.

He has crafted a successful career in finance, and private equity and, as overachievers do, also finished the Iron Man Triathlon 22 times.

His company, Rand Capital, holds a dual meaning. It is in honour of his home country and a recognition of The Fountainhead author Ayn Rand.

Starbucks in South Africa has had a bumpy ride since its launch five years ago, in 2016, with debut licensee Taste Holdings, in which Maizey held equity, announcing its liquidation just before lockdown last year.

While brand stablemate Domino’s Pizza faltered in the process, Maizey fought hard to save Starbucks.

“Arthur Kaplan, Natal Wholesale Jewellers and World’s Finest Watches, inside Taste Holdings’ luxury division, are now resident at Luxe Holdings where Maizey remains on the board.

“I am passionate about South Africa and making a contribution to the development and growth of the country. It will always be home to me,” says Maizey.

To this end he plans to source as many products and services as possible locally, especially from small businesses and entrepreneurs.

All Starbucks outlets are company owned and, while franchising is not part of its success formula, he hints at various venture opportunities presently being explored.

“I want to empower fellow South Africans and share successes, and more than anything I want to show every other Starbucks territory that South Africa can and will be a leading role player in the further success of the brand, on a global scale.”

Starbucks is here to stay, he says, and so is his love for Mzansi.