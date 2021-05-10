We compared reward programmes – here’s what we found

Lerato Maimela

Get to know the various types of rewards programmes so you can make an informed decision on which to sign up

Loyalty or rewards programmes, usually implemented by retailers and other businesses, offer rewards, discounts, and other special incentives to their customers, as a way to keep their current customers or attract new ones.

South Africa has a wide range of rewards programmes which allow customers to save when shopping and get personalised discounts and specials.

Most of us can’t get through the queue at the store unless we’ve been asked if we have a DisChem card or a Smart shopper. Here is a list of a few of the best rewards programmes in South Africa which you should consider signing up for:

Checkers Xtra Savings

When you sign up for a Checkers Xtra Savings Rewards Card you can save up to 25% on selected groceries instantly at the till by just simply swiping the card. The Checkers Xtra Savings rewards programme has no points or levels.

FNB eBucks rewards programme

With the FNB eBucks rewards programme you earn eBucks automatically every time you make use of your qualifying FNB or RMB Private Bank account to pay for goods. Plus, when you use your bank card at an eBucks partner you earn even more eBucks.

Perks:

eBucks rewards members can earn up to R8/litre back in eBucks at Engen every quarter

up to 15% back in eBucks when buying groceries at Checkers and Shoprite

up to 15% back in eBucks on health and beauty essentials at Clicks

Pick n Pay Smart Shopper

When signing up for a Smart Shopper card at Pick n Pay, you earn points every time you swipe your Smart Shopper card. The accumulated points can be spent on anything you like. Pick n Pay also has personalized discounts every two weeks which are automatically added to your Smart Shopper card. You can make use of your discounts in store, or online once you have linked your Smart Shopper card to your online profile.

Perks:

you earn 1x for every R2 you spend

for every 1,000 Smart Shopper points you earn, you are entitled to R5 cashback on your Smart Shopper card

Discovery’s Vitality Rewards programme

The Discovery Vitality programme is made up of three different programmes that reward you for living healthier, driving well and banking well.

1 . Vitality Health Programme

Vitality Health points are earned by getting active, eating well and doing all of your health checks. You can get rewarded for each of the different Vitality Health status levels and can improve your status as you get healthier.

Perks:

up to 28,000 Vitality points for health checks and assessments

up to 30,000 Vitality points for exercising

up to 12,000 Vitality points for eating healthy

2. Vitality Drive Points

You can earn Vitality Drive points by improving your driver behaviour and knowledge. You can get rewarded for each of the different Vitality Drive status levels.

Perks:

up to 900 Vitality points for driver behaviour

up to 350 Vitality points for knowledge and awareness

3, Vitality Money Programme

Discovery Bank aims to assist you to get financially heathier and giving you rewards for spending your money wisely. Improve your financial health by spending less than you earn, saving regularly, paying off your property, investing for the long term and making sure you are protected against insurable events.

Perks:

pay up to 6.75% less on your credit

get up to 4.75% interest on your demand savings

get up to 3.75% on the money in your everyday accounts

Clicks ClubCard

You can sign up for the Clicks ClubClub card on the Clicks app on your smartphone, or sign up at your nearest Clicks store. There is no need to carry around another plastic rewards card, because you can simply open the app and scan your digital ClubCard when you shop at Clicks to earn ClubCard points and save.

Perks:

for every R5 you spend at Clicks, The Body Shop, or Claire’s, you earn 1 point

if you spend R250 in a two month period, cashback is loaded to your ClubCard

if you spend R1,000 in the same period, you start earning double points, which means more cashback

DisChem’s Loyalty Benefit programmes

DisChem Baby Programme

The Baby Programme is aimed at expectant parents and for parents of toddlers up to the age of 36 months.

Perks:

regular newsletter about pregnancy and baby

free Benefits Parent and Child magazine every quarter

free baby bag for expectant moms.

trained sisters in the Well Baby Clinic who can offer advice on topics such as breastfeeding and vaccinating your baby

exclusive vouchers and discounts

Beautiful Woman Programme

This programme was created for customers who purchase frequently at the cosmetics, fragrance and beauty departments.

Perks:

R100 birthday voucher

for every 11th BioNike treatment products purchased, the 12th one is free

for every fourth identical treatment received in a salon, the fifth is free but only on selected treatments

free quarterly Benefits magazine

60 Plus Programme

Created for senior customers over the age of 60.

Perks: