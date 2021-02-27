 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Brands shift marketing budgets, with more focus on e-commerce

Business 2 days ago

‘We will see double-digit growth for foreseeable future as more people gain access to internet.’

Hein Kaiser
27 Feb 2021
05:38:52 AM
PREMIUM!
Brands shift marketing budgets, with more focus on e-commerce

.

E-commerce has grown at record rates during the Covid-19 pandemic, with the United States recording non-store sales growth of around 40% by the end of 2020. Between July and September last year consumers in the US spent just under $200 billion (about R2.9 trillion) online. In South Africa, e-commerce only represented around 2% of retail spend by the end of 2019. Yet, according to a report published by Research and Markets, the pandemic saw 40% in online retail by September last year. Lockdown and the accelerated roll-out of fibre and high-speed internet all worked together to fuel an expected sustained...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Mayor plans legal challenge to reverse PE name change to Gqeberha

Columns Right to live life on own terms is constitutional – why not death?

Government Here are the new rules: SA moves to level 1 lockdown

Politics Legal battle looms between Herman Mashaba and John Steenhuisen

Food and Drink Classic red velvet cupcakes recipe with a twist

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.