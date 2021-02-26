‘Mboweni isn’t going anywhere,’ Ramaphosa says about resignation rumours

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday dismissed speculation Tito Mboweni plans on resigning as finance minister.

“I know nothing about a replacement of the finance minister, this is news to me. There is no such plan and intention and there has been no such discussion as well,” Ramaphosa said.

“The minister of finance continues to do his work and he has been doing it extremely well,” he added.

The president was speaking during a virtual question and answer session with the South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef). The engagement formed part of Ramaphosa’s ongoing dialogue with different sectors of society.

Ramaphosa praised Mboweni, who delivered the 2021 budget speech in Parliament this week, for building a good young team at the national Treasury that represents the demographics of the country.

“He has built a very good young team in the Treasury that is really demonstrating that they have come to grips with these complex matters of finance, and they’re doing very well from the director-general [Dondo Mogajane] right through to the deputy director-generals and a number of other officials.

“They have really become a solid team that is also innovative and I know a number of people have tended to say the Treasury does not have the gravitas and standing it used to have. I tell you, interact with these largely young people [and] the well-represented demographics of our country in that team as well.

“They really are the pride of our nation and the minister leads that team and he has been doing very well indeed.”

Ramaphosa was also asked about the vacancies in his Cabinet caused by the death of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu this year and deputy mineral resources and energy minister Bavelile Hlongwa in 2019.

The president said: “Yes there are vacancies that have to be filled and we are giving consideration to that. At the appropriate time, the decision will be taken and the announcement will be made.”

