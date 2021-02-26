 
 
Sars’s special unit for rich tax-dodgers is long overdue

Business 3 days ago

Tax attorney at Tax Consulting SA Jean-Louis Nel said in 2017 when Sars started investigating these high net wealth individuals, the taxpayer was able to recover an additional R184-million.

Sipho Mabena
26 Feb 2021
05:00:40 AM
Sars's special unit for rich tax-dodgers is long overdue

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: Moneyweb

With about 38 400 individuals with a net asset value of over one million US dollars (about R14.7-million) as well as their complex tax structure, experts believe the establishment of a dedicated unit within SA Revenue Services (Sars) for this class of taxpayer was long overdue. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced the establishment of such a unit on Wednesday, during his budget speech.  “For Sars to continue to provide a customised and seamless service to various categories of taxpayers, we are establishing a separate unit to focus on individual taxpayers with wealth and complex financial arrangements,” the revenue service announced...

