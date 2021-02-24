 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Budget 2021: Fiscal discipline being used as excuse for abdication of duties – Economist

Business 2 hours ago

“It is a shameful abdication of duties, making this government one of the most irresponsible on earth, all in the name of fiscal discipline”

Sipho Mabena
24 Feb 2021
05:51:08 PM
PREMIUM!
Budget 2021: Fiscal discipline being used as excuse for abdication of duties – Economist

With millions out of work, Mboweni faces an uphill battle to balance the budget and revitalise the economy. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The cost-containment measures announced by finance minister Tito Mboweni was unprecedented and worse even than in 1998, Patrick Bond, according to professor at the University of the Western Cape School of Government. Bond said the oft-touted R500 billion fiscal stimulus has now clearly been unveiled as a fib and that from R1.486 trillion in 2019-20, the 2020-21 spending (on non-interest items) would have been R1.535 billion had it simply kept up with inflation of 3.3% this past year. Also Read: Budget 2021: What wasn’t said was the best and biggest news Bond said the actual spending was R1.571 trillion, which he...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Alcohol, tobacco industries slam new ‘punishing’ taxes 24.2.2021
Budget 2021: What wasn’t said was the best and biggest news 24.2.2021
Mboweni’s budget robs Peter to pay Paul, says parties 24.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

State Capture Swifambo boss follows Zuma’s example, refuses to appear before Zondo

General 30-hour water shutdown scheduled for large parts of Joburg

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.