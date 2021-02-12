 
 
Is SA aviation about to crash or is apartheid longing at play?

Business

Athol Franz says aviation in SA will fail, citing allegations of bribery and incompetence, but aviation expert Phuthego Mojapele says Franz’s criticism is largely based on anti-transformation sentiments.

Sipho Mabena
12 Feb 2021
11:43:02 AM
Is SA aviation about to crash or is apartheid longing at play?

Picture: AFP/Saeed KHAN

African Pilot magazine has warned that SA’s aviation industry is headed for a spectacular crash, claiming that poor accident investigations, bribery and incompetency have sent the c into a tailspin. According to editor Athol Franz, this impending disaster comes in the face of SACAA’s director of civil aviation Poppy Khoza earning a staggering R5.7 million per year, including R2.1 million in bonuses, more than President Cyril Ramaphosa’s salary of R3.9 million. “Aviation in SA will fail as it has done in the rest of the African continent. It used to be the best, it used to be the finest in...

