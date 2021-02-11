Business 11.2.2021 02:17 pm

Acsa responds to EFF criticism over mooted asset sale

Siyanda Ndlovu
Acsa responds to EFF criticism over mooted asset sale

OR Tambo International Airport. Picture: Neil McCartney

On Tuesday, Acsa announced that it was aiming to monetise some of its assets, including filling stations, hotels, and cargo terminals worth over R4.4 billion.

Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) has responded to the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) statement suggesting that Acsa’s proposal to sell “non-core assets” would weaken “one of the most successfully ran state-owned entities”.

ALSO READ: Acsa says it pays dividends and doesn’t need bailouts

“Airports Company South Africa wishes to point out that it is an entity of the Department of Transport, and not the Department of Public Enterprises as insinuated in the statement,” reads Acsa’s statement.

The company went on to explain that the “revised financial plan for transaction advisory services” did not envisage the sale of assets, but the “investigation of options to monetise Acsa’s investment property portfolio”.

“In May of last year, Acsa presented its revised financial plan to the portfolio committee of transport detailing that we plan on exploring various options to mitigate the financial challenges caused by the Covid-19 impact.

ALSO READ: Acsa’s ‘short-sighted’ proposal to sell assets furthers tender system, says EFF

It said that it required about R11 billion over six years to get back to its pre-Covid performance levels.

On Tuesday, Acsa announced that it was aiming to monetise some of its assets, including filling stations, hotels, and cargo terminals worth over R4.4 billion, in a move to mitigate the impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic in the aviation industry.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Sona 2021 ‘the definition of insanity’, says EFF’s Shivambu 11.2.2021
EFF calls for withdrawal of police in Parliament precinct ahead of Sona 2021 11.2.2021
No permanent friends or enemies in ‘strategic’ politics 11.2.2021


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km

General SIU investigators intimidated, threatened during probes into PPE corruption

Business News Five-year mandatory rotation for audit firms – Cosatu

Government Cabinet approves state of disaster extension by another month

Covid-19 SA switches gear on Covid-19 vaccine strategy – Mkhize

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition