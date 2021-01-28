Business 28.1.2021 12:15 pm

Mzansi reacts to Clicks closing Musica stores

Musica. Picture: Twitter @MusicaSA

Clicks says Musica has been operating in a declining market for years due to the impact of streaming services and free music download websites.

It’s the end of an era.

Pharmaceutical company Clicks Group announced on Thursday that it is closing its music entertainment store, Musica.

In a statement, Clicks said shareholders had advised the board of directors that a decision had been taken to close Musica, effective from 31 May 2021.

“Musica has closed 19 stores since the start of the 2021 financial year and is currently trading from 59 outlets. The remaining stores will be closed as the lease expires over the next four months when the majority of leases are terminated,” the statement read.

Musica has been the leading music and entertainment brand for about 30 years. Clicks bought the company in 1992.

Clicks explained that Musica had been operating in a declining market for years due to the impact of music streaming services and free music download websites.

“The inevitable demise of the brand has been accelerated by Covid-19 pandemic, which resulted in the rapid decline in foot traffic in destination malls, where Musica stores are typically located,” Clicks said.

Clicks concluded that staff from Musica would be moved where possible to their beauty and health stores.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele

