Business 15.1.2021 02:13 pm

SAB cancels another R2.5 billion investment due to alcohol ban

Citizen reporter
SAB cancels another R2.5 billion investment due to alcohol ban

Picture: iStock.

The brewery’s Richard Rivett-Carnac said that an outright ban on the sale of alcohol was an extreme measure that should be reconsidered by the government.

South African Breweries (SAB) have announced the cancellation of R2.5 billion investments earmarked for 2021, as it tries to navigate through uncertainty in a country battling against the second wave of Covid-19 infections, which has led to government banning the sale of alcohol.

The cancelled investments relate to upgrades at operating facilities, product innovation, operating systems, as well as the installation of new equipment at selected plants.

This now brings the brewer’s cancelled capital expenditure to a total of R5 billion since the alcohol ban was introduced earlier last year.

SAB’s vice-president of finance, Richard Rivett-Carnac, said this decision would impact profitability and number of jobs created by the companies that would have worked with SAB to execute the capital investment plans.

“Given the uncertain operating environment, the decision to reduce SAB’s capital expenditure and consequently its cash flow requirements, is a difficult decision to make at this time,” says Rivett-Carnac.

ALSO READ: Fears that lifting booze ban could lead to a stampede on liquor stores

“Allowing off-premises trading with restricted trading days and hours, coupled with an earlier curfew, would have been an effective way to support the healthcare system and mitigate the rapid transmission of the virus, while still preserving livelihoods and keeping the economy open.”

Rivett-Carnac said that an outright ban on the sale of alcohol was an extreme measure that should be reconsidered by the government.

Last week, SAB announced that it would be approaching the courts to challenge the constitutionality of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) to ban the sale of alcohol.

It said the legal action was the last resort available in order to protect its employees, suppliers, customers, consumers, and all the livelihoods they support.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA calls for end to booze ban amid cancelled SAB investment 15.1.2021
Booze sales: Traders, consumers urged to act safely and responsibly 19.8.2020
SA celebrates #TheReturnOfAlcohol 18.8.2020


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Gaming and Tech WhatsApp delays data sharing change after backlash

Business News Big fight about small business

Technology No! Deleting Whatsapp won’t make you safer online. Here’s what will

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 18,503 new cases, 712 more deaths confirmed

Business News As MTI Bitcoin dominoes start to fall Finalmente Global placed liquidation

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}



today in print

Read Today's edition